Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.95. 149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Anglo American Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.