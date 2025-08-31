Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.50. 25,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 106,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANEB

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -0.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.