Ananym Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Ananym Capital Management LP grew its stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 428,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares during the quarter. WillScot makes up 5.9% of Ananym Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ananym Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in WillScot by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $541,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,955.94. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at $402,906.96. The trade was a 185.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $387,650 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSC opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%.WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

