Ananym Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Scholastic Corporation $SCHL

Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,600,000. Scholastic makes up about 11.7% of Ananym Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ananym Capital Management LP owned about 4.45% of Scholastic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,892,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Scholastic by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 452,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 130,572 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 434,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 69,722 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $25.66 on Friday. Scholastic Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.78 million, a PE ratio of -641.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.59 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. Scholastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corporation will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Featured Articles

