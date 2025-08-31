Analyzing Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Home 0 9 8 0 2.47 Camden Property Trust 1 10 6 0 2.29

Invitation Home presently has a consensus price target of $36.85, indicating a potential upside of 17.67%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $124.04, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Invitation Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Invitation Home is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Home $2.62 billion 7.33 $453.92 million $0.88 35.59 Camden Property Trust $1.54 billion 7.75 $163.29 million $1.43 78.35

Invitation Home has higher revenue and earnings than Camden Property Trust. Invitation Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Home 20.36% 5.56% 2.88% Camden Property Trust 9.99% 3.30% 1.74%

Risk & Volatility

Invitation Home has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Invitation Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Invitation Home shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Invitation Home pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Invitation Home pays out 131.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 293.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invitation Home has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Invitation Home beats Camden Property Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,996 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 17 consecutive years, most recently ranking #24.

