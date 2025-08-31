Analysts Set Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $21.13

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.1250.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat
Institutional Trading of Viasat
Viasat Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of Viasat stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.20. Viasat has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $33.85.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.