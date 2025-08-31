Analysts Set Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $21.13

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.1250.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,695,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Viasat by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,680,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viasat by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,386,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,935 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.20. Viasat has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

