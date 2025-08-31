Analysts Set Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target at $190.43

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.4286.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $138.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.34. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $215.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 110.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 44.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

