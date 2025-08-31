Analysts Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Price Target at $47.00

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

