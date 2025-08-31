Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Price Target at GBX 406.60

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 406.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BME. Citigroup decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 456 to GBX 361 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 281 to GBX 207 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

BME stock opened at GBX 240.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 243.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 279.38. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 216.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 450.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77. The firm has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 756.92 and a beta of 1.05.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 31.80 earnings per share for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at B&M European Value Retail

In other news, insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 per share, with a total value of £101,250. Also, insider Hounaïda Lasry bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 per share, with a total value of £19,912. Insiders purchased a total of 160,500 shares of company stock valued at $42,621,400 over the last ninety days. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.