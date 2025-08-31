Analysts Set Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ANVS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Annovis Bio from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Annovis Bio from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Annovis Bio to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANVS

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ANVS opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Annovis Bio will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 69.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 60.3% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annovis Bio

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.