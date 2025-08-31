Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised Ambu A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Ambu A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.16 million for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.93%.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

