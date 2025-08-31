Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$61.71 and last traded at C$61.61, with a volume of 193342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIF. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.86%.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

