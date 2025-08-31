AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $4.54. AlTi Global shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 163,796 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTI. Wall Street Zen upgraded AlTi Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded AlTi Global to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AlTi Global currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AlTi Global

AlTi Global Price Performance

Insider Activity at AlTi Global

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $634.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Michael Tiedemann sold 42,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $146,430.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 541,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,766.21. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brooke Connell sold 21,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $74,473.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 216,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,869.83. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,666 shares of company stock worth $415,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. BOKF NA purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 170,951 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Read More

