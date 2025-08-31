Alpine Global Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. $BRSP

Alpine Global Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,696 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BrightSpire Capital worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,085,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,461,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 691,028 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 309.7% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

NYSE BRSP opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.53.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -290.91%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Further Reading

