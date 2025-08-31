Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $743,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $458.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.94. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

