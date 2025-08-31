Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 43.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 201,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.44.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UEC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.91.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
