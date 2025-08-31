Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 21,349 Shares of Snail, Inc. $SNAL

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its holdings in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,349 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Snail were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Snail during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAL opened at $0.93 on Friday. Snail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

Profile

Snail ( NASDAQ:SNAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.14. Snail had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,183.47%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snail, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

