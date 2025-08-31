Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 21,349 Shares of Snail, Inc. $SNAL

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its holdings in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,349 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Snail were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Snail during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Snail Trading Down 3.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:SNAL opened at $0.93 on Friday. Snail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.
Snail Profile
Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snail
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.