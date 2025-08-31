Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. AllianceBernstein makes up 0.8% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AllianceBernstein at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 101,041 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $12,309,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $10,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.25 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

AB opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $844.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.21%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

