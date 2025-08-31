Alpine Global Management LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trade Desk by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,591,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,150,000 after purchasing an additional 418,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,935,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,260,000 after purchasing an additional 523,627 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

Trade Desk stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

