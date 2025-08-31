Alpine Global Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ReNew Energy Global PLC $RNW

Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ReNew Energy Global worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of RNW stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. ReNew Energy Global PLC has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global PLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.