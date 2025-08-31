Alpine Global Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ReNew Energy Global PLC $RNW

Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ReNew Energy Global worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of RNW stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. ReNew Energy Global PLC has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
