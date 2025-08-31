Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,969 Daktronics, Inc. $DAKT

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, insider Sheila Mae Anderson sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $64,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,885.70. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Stock Down 0.6%

DAKT stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $852.23 million, a P/E ratio of -39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Daktronics had a positive return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Daktronics

About Daktronics

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.