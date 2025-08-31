Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,145 Annexon, Inc. $ANNX

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Annexon by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Annexon by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Annexon by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $2.06 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $226.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Annexon from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Annexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

