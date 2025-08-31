Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $307.73 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 12-month low of $196.88 and a 12-month high of $313.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.72 and its 200-day moving average is $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.31.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLUT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

View Our Latest Report on FLUT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total value of $4,352,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,724,547.20. This trade represents a 47.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,851 shares of company stock worth $7,361,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.