Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Increased by Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 163.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innovator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Innovator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,407,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,086,000 after buying an additional 201,377 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.50. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $215.34.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total value of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,137.64. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $47,225,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

