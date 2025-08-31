Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Takes $710,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 0.6% of Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $8,092,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,056,110.34. The trade was a 42.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,879 shares of company stock worth $63,762,361. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $472.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.60. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.10%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.