Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Takes $442,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,692 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,502,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,209,000 after purchasing an additional 484,053 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,799,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,192,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,990,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,100. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.