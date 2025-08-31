Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Takes $286,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The business had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, CTO Matthew Madrigal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $771,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 428,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,543,991.34. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,000. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,094,279 shares of company stock valued at $38,832,184 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.