Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Takes $1 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,782,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,070.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 97,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $235.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

