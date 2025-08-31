Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Makes New Investment in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $139.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.17 and a 200 day moving average of $161.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.21. Masimo Corporation has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,244.20. This represents a 167.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

