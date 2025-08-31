Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,238 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in eBay by 59.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 894,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of EBAY opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,677.94. This trade represents a 34.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $961,196.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,145,852.50. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,209 shares of company stock worth $15,331,663. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

