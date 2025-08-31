Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Makes New $613,000 Investment in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Ingredion comprises about 0.5% of Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,755,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,594,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,218,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 42.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,840,000 after acquiring an additional 361,584 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 37.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.40.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $129.54 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

