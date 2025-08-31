Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Makes New $531,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $402.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.73 and a 1 year high of $571.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.17.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

