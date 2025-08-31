Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Invests $648,000 in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Trane Technologies makes up 0.6% of Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

Trane Technologies stock opened at $415.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.72 and a 200-day moving average of $396.12. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.