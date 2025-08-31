Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Buys New Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,766,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 32.7% of Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $318.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $228.52 and a 52-week high of $318.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.58 and a 200 day moving average of $297.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.