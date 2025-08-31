Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Buys New Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTC. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BTC opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.68. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

