Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Buys New Position in GMS Inc. $GMS

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,551 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 933,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,287,000 after purchasing an additional 212,128 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,476,000 after purchasing an additional 189,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,813,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in GMS by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 636,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 94,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,108.50. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 179,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $19,713,586.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,646,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,244,280.90. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,627 shares of company stock valued at $37,808,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Raymond James Financial lowered GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMS

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $109.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $110.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 1.86%.GMS’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

GMS Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.