Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Acquires New Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Veralto accounts for 0.7% of Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Veralto by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Veralto by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veralto by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after buying an additional 33,986 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Veralto by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLTO. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

