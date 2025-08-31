Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH Acquires New Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of CRWD opened at $423.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.47.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $510.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 target price (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.10.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

