Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2025

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:ACGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$19.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.77. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.69 and a 52 week high of C$26.18. The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

