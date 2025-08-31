Aflac Incorporated $AFL Position Lifted by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Aflac by 44.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.15.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

