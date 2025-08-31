Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Stock Price Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 602,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,837,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.94.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 287.71% and a negative net margin of 2,178.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $2,132,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 810,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,806,764.30. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $2,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,134,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,167.60. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 882,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,941,335. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 1,630.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,176 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 623,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 1,223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 567,998 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

