Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.38. 30,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 67,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research cut Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.
