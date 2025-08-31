Activest Wealth Management Buys 162 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4,050.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,877,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,337,668.45. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,993 shares of company stock valued at $81,486,507. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $176.60 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

