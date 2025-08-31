abrdn Life Sciences Investors $HQL Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP cut its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,663 shares during the period. Quarry LP owned about 0.25% of abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HQL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 0.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $150,689.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,006,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,306,084.03. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Stories

