94,000 Shares in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Purchased by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000. Rambus makes up about 2.4% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Rambus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rambus by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,352,000 after purchasing an additional 170,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,256,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 9.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,232,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after buying an additional 104,356 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Trading Down 9.0%

Shares of RMBS opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $81.89.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $551,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,963.72. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $83,581.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,514. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,686 shares of company stock worth $718,381 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Arete Research upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

