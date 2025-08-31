912 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Purchased by Cura Wealth Advisors LLC

Cura Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 48.2% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Melius initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

NYSE MCD opened at $313.68 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.22 and a 200-day moving average of $306.18. The firm has a market cap of $223.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

