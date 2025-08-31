75,000 Shares in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. $KMTS Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMTS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

KMTS stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

