741 Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN Acquired by Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 741 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.1% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 352,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $287.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $339.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.43.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

