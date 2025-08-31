6,057 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL opened at $935.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $766.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $970.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,172.47.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 310 shares of company stock valued at $301,078. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.