5,566 Shares in Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,566 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Limbach by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Limbach by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Limbach by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Limbach by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $114.56 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.59 and a one year high of $154.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Limbach had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,877 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,388.73. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $146.00 price target on Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limbach from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Limbach presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

